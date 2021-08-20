Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her top tech picks and dorm room essentials!
Get the tech to set your family up for success this back-to-school season with Dell's XPS 13, HP’s Pavilion All-in-One and Lenovo’s 14-inch Yoga 7i.
The Keurig K-Express Essentials Brewer, available exclusively at Walmart, is a great way to experience genuine Keurig quality and rich, full-flavored coffee made with the push of a button convenience – at a truly attractive price.
Sun Zero’s new Generation line of curtains is aimed at millennials and generation z to support college life and the “new normal.”
Tiny Tv Classics are real-working TVs that feature the most famous scenes and quotes from the most iconic shows and movies around.
Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.
Sponsored by Limor Media.