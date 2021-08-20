Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Top Tech Picks and Dorm Room Essentials

items.[0].videoTitle
Back to School with Limor Suss
Posted at 8:50 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 08:50:01-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her top tech picks and dorm room essentials!

Get the tech to set your family up for success this back-to-school season with Dell's XPS 13, HP’s Pavilion All-in-One and Lenovo’s 14-inch Yoga 7i.

The Keurig K-Express Essentials Brewer, available exclusively at Walmart, is a great way to experience genuine Keurig quality and rich, full-flavored coffee made with the push of a button convenience – at a truly attractive price.

Sun Zero’s new Generation line of curtains is aimed at millennials and generation z to support college life and the “new normal.”

Tiny Tv Classics are real-working TVs that feature the most famous scenes and quotes from the most iconic shows and movies around.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by Limor Media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com