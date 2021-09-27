Watch
Top picks for Wines this Fall Season

Top Picks for Fall Wines
Posted at 10:38 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 10:38:25-04

Sandra Guibord is the Founder and CEO of Sandra's Wine Life, a multi-media wine lifestyle and wine industry resource platform that celebrates selecting and enjoying wines for entertaining. Sandra is also a sought-after corporate wine educator, working with top corporations to entertain their VIP clients and executives. Sandra brings over two decades of experience across media and entertainment, including as a Wilhelmina model and actress.

Sandra introduces us to some great picks for wines this fall.

For more information, visit sandraswinelife.com.

