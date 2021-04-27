Top picks for Spring Wellness Brands

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here today to share her top picks of Spring wellness brands.

Certified Sustainable Malaysian Palm Fruit oil

Choose Certified Sustainable Malaysian Palm Fruit oil when buying palm oil. They harvest their fruit sustainably, it's healthy for humans/animals.

Natracare Safe to Flush Moist Tissues, Natracare.com

Natracare’s moist tissues are made of paper, plastic-free, safe to flush, won’t harm marine life, and contain witch hazel/aloe vera.

Youtheory Immune+ Daily Wellness, Youtheory.com

Youtheory’s Immune+ Daily Wellness is a powerful formula that helps to support our immune system.

ChildLife SoftMelt Non-Gummy Gummies, childlifenutrition.com

ChildLife’s SoftMelt Non-Gummy Gummies provide important nutrients like vitamins A, B’s, D3, and E, also minerals like zinc, selenium.

Probulin Total Immune, Probulin.com

​Probulin Total Care Line is a daily probiotic supplement with elderberry and prebiotic fiber.

Lily of the Desert Aloe Vera Juice, lilyofthedesert.com

Aloe Vera juice aids in occasional heartburn, indigestion, contains antioxidants, important for immune support, and aids in nutrient absorption.

The following segment is sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog.

