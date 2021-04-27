Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Top picks for Spring Wellness Brands

items.[0].videoTitle
Top Spring Wellness Brands
Posted at 10:12 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 10:12:14-04

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here today to share her top picks of Spring wellness brands.

Certified Sustainable Malaysian Palm Fruit oil
Choose Certified Sustainable Malaysian Palm Fruit oil when buying palm oil. They harvest their fruit sustainably, it's healthy for humans/animals.

Natracare Safe to Flush Moist Tissues, Natracare.com
Natracare’s moist tissues are made of paper, plastic-free, safe to flush, won’t harm marine life, and contain witch hazel/aloe vera.

Youtheory Immune+ Daily Wellness, Youtheory.com
Youtheory’s Immune+ Daily Wellness is a powerful formula that helps to support our immune system.

ChildLife SoftMelt Non-Gummy Gummies, childlifenutrition.com
ChildLife’s SoftMelt Non-Gummy Gummies provide important nutrients like vitamins A, B’s, D3, and E, also minerals like zinc, selenium.

Probulin Total Immune, Probulin.com
​Probulin Total Care Line is a daily probiotic supplement with elderberry and prebiotic fiber.

Lily of the Desert Aloe Vera Juice, lilyofthedesert.com
Aloe Vera juice aids in occasional heartburn, indigestion, contains antioxidants, important for immune support, and aids in nutrient absorption.

The following segment is sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com