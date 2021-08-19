Watch
Top Beauty and Wellness Essentials for Back to School

Back to School Beauty and Wellness Products
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 09:18:33-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her top beauty and wellness essentials for the new year.

Lifeway Kefir is a great way to improve your overall wellness with probiotics!

Cross skincare essentials off your back-to-school checklist. Bliss and Dormify have teamed up to create the ultimate self-care kit.

Get back to school ready with the Garnier Whole Blends Sulfate-Free Remedy Collection, a clean hair line that protects against the damaging effects of heat and styling, resulting in healthier-looking hair.

