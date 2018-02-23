Top 3 Questions Families Should Ask During Heart Month

February is Heart Month. Below are 3 questions families should ask during heart month:

How do I know if my child has a heart problem?

Sometimes they are discovered in utero, and are identified as a Congenital Heart Defect(CHD). But heart problems may show up later in life:



1. acquired valve disease - exercise intolerance, shortness of breath, chest pain, passing out

2. cardiomyopathy - feeding intolerance in infants, exercise intolerance,palpitations, passing out, fatigue

3. arrhythmias - palpitations, chest pain, abdominal pain, passing out, sudden death

4.heart murmurs

How can my family become more hearthealthy?

Heart month is a reminder for all families to eat right and stay active in order to prevent heart disease and obesity later in life. Johns Hopkins All Children’s supports the 9-5-2-1-0 strategy:



9 hours of sleep

5 servings of fruits and vegetables

2 hours or less of screen time

1 hour of physical activity

0 sugar-sweetened beverages

How can I learn CPR?

According to the American Heart Association, about 70 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in the home. Unfortunately, only about 46 percent of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest get the immediate help that they need before an emergency responder arrives. Dr. Arnold will demonstrate "hands-only" CPR.

