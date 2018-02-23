Top 3 Questions Families Should Ask During Heart Month
1:42 PM, Feb 23, 2018
February is Heart Month. Below are 3 questions families should ask during heart month: How do I know if my child has a heart problem?
Sometimes they are discovered in utero, and are identified as a Congenital Heart Defect(CHD). But heart problems may show up later in life:
1. acquired valve disease - exercise intolerance, shortness of breath, chest pain, passing out
2. cardiomyopathy - feeding intolerance in infants, exercise intolerance,palpitations, passing out, fatigue
3. arrhythmias - palpitations, chest pain, abdominal pain, passing out, sudden death
4.heart murmurs
How can my family become more hearthealthy?
Heart month is a reminder for all families to eat right and stay active in order to prevent heart disease and obesity later in life. Johns Hopkins All Children’s supports the 9-5-2-1-0 strategy:
9 hours of sleep
5 servings of fruits and vegetables
2 hours or less of screen time
1 hour of physical activity
0 sugar-sweetened beverages
How can I learn CPR?
According to the American Heart Association, about 70 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in the home. Unfortunately, only about 46 percent of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest get the immediate help that they need before an emergency responder arrives. Dr. Arnold will demonstrate "hands-only" CPR.