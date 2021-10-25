Tootsie at The Straz Center

Watch
Tootise, the very funny, well-known, Oscar-winning film (that starred Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Bill Murray and Teri Garr) has been adapted into a Broadway musical.

Tickets for Tootsie are $41.50-$114.50 and may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay. Handling fees will apply.
PLEASE NOTE The Straz Center remains committed to your health and safety, and that of our artists, staff and volunteers. Like many other performing arts centers throughout the country, we have implemented health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of all while visiting the Straz Center. All attendees ages five and up must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test certified by a test provider to gain entrance to all indoor performances at the Straz Center. A CDC vaccination card proving an individual is fully vaccinated may be voluntarily presented at the door as an alternative to a negative COVID test result. Full requirements can be found at strazcenter.org/safety Masks are required to be properly worn at all times while inside the Straz Center. These policies will remain in place until further notice. You may review the full policy details at strazcenter.org/safety

