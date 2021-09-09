Tommy DiCarlo from BOSTON performing in Clearwater

Tommy DiCarlo who has been performing wth Boston since 2007 will be at the Capital Theatre in Clearwater on Saturday, September 18th. Tommy will be joined by Rudy Cardenas from American Idol singing the Music of Journey. A night of Boston and Journey.

Tommy has been with Boston since 2007 when he sent a tape to the band Boston after their lead singer passed away (Brad Delp) and a memorial concert was planned. The band invited him to sing two songs and soon after joined the band full time.

Prior to joining Boston, Tommy had never been in a band and was working at Home Depot. Tommy's fave band growing up in Utica NY was Boston and he sang along to the music in his bedroom never knowing that one day he would grow up and join the band.

The show at the Capital Theatre starts at 8 p.m. on September 18th. Get your tickets here.