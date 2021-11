Singer and songwriter Tom Rush will be performing with America this week at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Tom Rush in concert - Thursday November 18 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater FL - 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater FL 33759 - 8:00 pm showtime.

Tickets are $39.00, $59.00, $89.00, $100.00

Box office phone number 727 791-7400