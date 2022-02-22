Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Today is National Margarita Day

Chili's National Margarita Day
Posted at 9:52 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 09:52:27-05

Most of you know today as Tuesday, but it's also National Margarita Day, and here to help us celebrate is our friend, entertainment and lifestyle expert, Josh McBride to show us how he’s celebrating.

Paid for by Chili's.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

