Today is Acromegaly Awareness Day: Here’s What You Need to Know

November 1 is Acromegaly Awareness Day. It's a rare but serious medical condition that happens when you have too much growth hormone being produced in your body.
You may know or have heard of André the Giant, a larger-than-life icon and famous professional wrestler who battled this rare disease for many years. The rarity of this disease can leave patients feeling isolated and unsupported.

Acromegaly is life-altering and associated with an increased risk of death, additional health conditions, and reduced quality of life when untreated or poorly controlled.

We're learning more about the progress being made with treatment options and we're hearing first-hand from a patient who is being treated for and living with acromegaly.

For more information, visit MYCAPSSA.com.

