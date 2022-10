The Toast for a CURE cocktail event benefitting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is happening next week. It'll be Thursday, October 20 at the Hyatt Place Downtown Tampa.

We're joined by Dr. Jennifer Seminerio. She's the event's Impact Speaker and is being honored for her long-term service and volunteerism with the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

Toast for a CURE tickets start at $100. For more information, head to one.bidpal.net/ToastForACure2022.