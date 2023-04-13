'To Kill a Mockingbird' Now on Stage at the Straz Center

All rise for Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. "To Kill a Mockingbird" is now on stage at the Straz Center!

Award-winning actor Richard Thomas, who plays Atticus Finch, joins us to talk about the production. It's only in Tampa until April 16!

"To Kill a Mockingbird" is the most successful American play in Broadway history." (60 Minutes). New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.