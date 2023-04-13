Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'To Kill a Mockingbird' Now on Stage at the Straz Center

All rise for Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. "To Kill a Mockingbird" is now on stage at the Straz Center!
Posted at 8:47 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 08:47:52-04

All rise for Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. "To Kill a Mockingbird" is now on stage at the Straz Center!

Award-winning actor Richard Thomas, who plays Atticus Finch, joins us to talk about the production. It's only in Tampa until April 16!

"To Kill a Mockingbird" is the most successful American play in Broadway history." (60 Minutes). New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com