Titus O'Neil to Host 5th Annual Back-to-School Bash

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil and the Bullard Family Foundation will be hosting the 5th Annual Back to School Bash at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, August 6. It will kick off at 9:01 AM.

During the fun-filled day, guests will be able to snag a free backpack filled with school supplies, take advantage of free medical, dental and vision services, as well as complimentary haircuts, food and entertainment. The event is free and open to the public.

In preparation for the event, more than 500 volunteers gathered at AMALIE Arena in July to stuff more than 30,000 backpacks. They're filled with much needed school supplies including, writing utensils, notebooks, folders and glue sticks.

The free event is possible thanks to the generous support of corporate partners like AdventHealth, Skanska, Heritage Insurance, Jabil, Tampa General Hospital, Florida Blue, Suncoast Credit Union and many more.

While registration is not required for entry to the big event happening at Raymond James Stadium, families must register for medical, dental and eye care services. For families wishing to sign-up, click here. Families may also register for backpacks by clicking here.