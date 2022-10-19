Watch Now
Tips to Start Your Own Garden at Home

Fall offers so many fun activities, like trick-or-treating, decorating a pumpkin, and enjoying pumpkin spice... but it's also a great time to enjoy or even begin a garden!
Posted at 10:24 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 10:24:58-04

To tell us why, we're joined by Sarah Combs, executive director & CEO of the University Area CDC, and Dhalia Bumbaca, co-founder & CEO of WellFed Community.

The University Area CDC also created the Harvest Hope Community Garden, where anyone can start a garden. You'll be able to keep a portion of what you grow and the rest will be either distributed to other at-risk families. You can also attend free cooking lessons and get gardening tips.

Every Friday, volunteers gather and harvest. For more information, head to UACDC.org.

