With screen time on the rise, from things like gaming, streaming, remote work and digital learning, there's also a risk of screen-related eye issues.

This is why the American Optometric Association is creating the Screen Time Alliance. Dr. Jason Compton, a member of the alliance and a gamer, joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk about how to protect your eyes.

For more information, head to AOA.org/EyeDeserveMore.