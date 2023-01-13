Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tips to Make Your 2023 Healthier & Delicious

Check out these simple and realistic tips to help make your 2023 healthier and delicious.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 10:50:48-05

Make your healthy new year resolutions stick. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn has simple and realistic tips to help make your 2023 healthier and delicious.

For more information, visit NutritionByMia.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com