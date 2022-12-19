Watch Now
Tips to Keep Your Home & Family Safe This Holiday Season

The holidays are a time to celebrate, but did you know it's the time of year when fires in the home spike? We're getting some tips on how you can keep your homes and families safe.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 10:40:19-05

According to a nationwide survey commissioned by Carrier, more than 30% of people plan to host their loved ones for the holiday festivities this year. And yet, amid the preparations – from decorations to gifts and celebrations – 42% shared that potential fire and CO risks are a top concern heading into the season.

To help us navigate the holidays safely, Carrier Healthy Homes ambassador and HGTV celebrity, Egypt Sherrod of "Married to Real Estate" shares insight on what consumers can do to prepare their homes to keep them and their families safe this holiday season.

For more information, visit Kidde.com.

