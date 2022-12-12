Watch Now
Tips to Help You Save Money and Stress This Holiday Season

It's the season of gifting and entertaining, and this year shoppers are prioritizing saving time and money. We're getting some tips on planning, shopping, and saving this holiday season!
Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 10:46:00-05

Whether it’s over the hills to grandmother’s house or the family is coming for the holiday, a new survey reports that at least 30% of Americans will be attending or hosting not just one but multiple holiday gatherings this season.

And while the holidays may be filled with joy, it can also come with stress on consumers’ wallets. According to recent reports, shoppers are more budget conscious than last holiday, so they’re looking for ways to celebrate and entertain that won’t break their Christmas budgets.

For fabulous holiday parties on a budget, Lifestyle Expert, Former sports anchor, current GM of #TeamMusselman, Mom, Stepmom, and Basketball wife Danyelle Musselman has got you covered like a zone defense. She joins us with tips on planning, shopping and saving.

For more information, visit SamsClub.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

