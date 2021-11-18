Tips to eat healthy this Holiday Season

With the holidays upon us, you might find it challenging to eat healthy and enjoy all the celebrations. Here to share some tips and recipes on how you can do BOTH this season is Registered Dietitian and cookbook author Jenna Braddock. Wonderful Halos are back in season in Tampa and are a perfect healthy snack while also being hydrating. Halos are an excellent source of Vitamin C and fiber. Use them in your holiday cooking to add a burst of bright flavor to meals and drinks like Halos Mandarin Salsa or a festive Spinach Salad. Pomegranates are now back in season, and November is National Pomegranate Month. It’s a limited season so enjoy them now as fresh fruit and pomegranate arils or 100% juice (available year-round). POM Wonderful is a simple, delicious way to fuel your body with antioxidants. Recipes:

For a satisfying mocktail splash POM Wonderful into lime sparkling water.

Wonderful Pistachios are a complete plant protein and available in many delicious flavors perfect for a holiday appetizer table, a cheese board or in your holiday dishes. Make a beautiful chocolate palette by melting chocolate, dropping in spoonfuls and sprinkling in crushed pistachios, dried fruit and metallic sprinkles.

To find more great recipes head to Jenna Braddock's website: Makehealthyeasy.com

