Tips on Navigating Open Enrollment

During the next few months, millions of Americans will have the opportunity to pick a health plan for 2022 or make changes to their current coverage in what is known as “open enrollment.”
It’s now more important than ever to have a health plan that works best for you and your family. Therefore, it’s crucial to understand health insurance concepts, terminology and plan designs to maximize your benefits and improve your well-being.
It’s also important to know your enrollment dates. Enrollment periods aren’t the same for everyone, so there are key dates to keep in mind depending on your situation:
- Many employers set aside a 2-3-week period between September and December when employees can select health benefits for the following year.
- Medicare Annual Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year.
We speak with Chief Consumer Officer of UnitedHealthcare, Rebecca Madsen, about her top tips to help you have a successful open enrollment season.
