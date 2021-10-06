Tips on Navigating Open Enrollment

During the next few months, millions of Americans will have the opportunity to pick a health plan for 2022 or make changes to their current coverage in what is known as “open enrollment.”

It’s now more important than ever to have a health plan that works best for you and your family. Therefore, it’s crucial to understand health insurance concepts, terminology and plan designs to maximize your benefits and improve your well-being.

It’s also important to know your enrollment dates. Enrollment periods aren’t the same for everyone, so there are key dates to keep in mind depending on your situation:

Many employers set aside a 2-3-week period between September and December when employees can select health benefits for the following year.

Medicare Annual Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year.

We speak with Chief Consumer Officer of UnitedHealthcare, Rebecca Madsen, about her top tips to help you have a successful open enrollment season.

