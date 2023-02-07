Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tips on How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day by Yourself or With Your Loved Ones

We're talking with acclaimed transformational coach and best-selling author, Dr. Neeta Bhushan about how to focus on the loves you have in your life right now!
Posted at 2:14 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 14:14:45-05

Valentine’s Day is approaching, yet another in-your-face reminder that singles are… well, single! What’s worse, just 14% of singles feel loved on Valentine’s Day compared to 57% of those who are married or in a relationship.

In her new book, That Sucked, Now What?: How to Embrace the Joy in Chaos and Find Magic in the Mess, Dr. Neeta Bhushan offers a practical five-stage framework to embrace the possibilities in chaos, emotional exhaustion, and failure, normalize sucky human moments, overcome setbacks with grace, and fly forward every time.

