Tips from Regions Bank to Help Keep Your Money & Identity Safe From Scammers

It’s the 11th hour for last-minute holiday shoppers – and sellers. As we look forward to family, food, and that feeling of knowing you gave someone the perfect gift, Regions Bank has a timely reminder about the need to keep scammers from stealing your holiday joy.
Michael Jones, the Tampa market executive for Regions Bank, joins us with want people should know about scams as the last days of holiday shopping wind down:
Practice Good Cybersecurity Hygiene:
- Don’t click suspicious links or attachments
- Beware of requests to update your password
- Look up company phone numbers
Know who you’re buying from or selling to:
- Check website URLs
- Look for https
- Check company reviews
- Check feedback ratings for buyers and sellers
Be careful how you pay:
- Never wire money directly to a seller
- Avoid using pre-paid gift cards
- Use a credit card for online shopping
- Check statements regularly
Monitor the shipping process:
- Get tracking numbers
- Check shipping and billing addresses
You can also head to Regions.com/STOPFRAUD to learn more about keeping your money and identity safe from scammers during the holidays and year-round.