Tips from Regions Bank to Help Keep Your Money & Identity Safe From Scammers

It’s the 11th hour for last-minute holiday shoppers – and sellers. As we look forward to family, food, and that feeling of knowing you gave someone the perfect gift, Regions Bank has a timely reminder about the need to keep scammers from stealing your holiday joy.

Michael Jones, the Tampa market executive for Regions Bank, joins us with want people should know about scams as the last days of holiday shopping wind down:

Practice Good Cybersecurity Hygiene:



Don’t click suspicious links or attachments

Beware of requests to update your password

Look up company phone numbers

Know who you’re buying from or selling to:



Check website URLs

Look for https

Check company reviews

Check feedback ratings for buyers and sellers

Be careful how you pay:



Never wire money directly to a seller

Avoid using pre-paid gift cards

Use a credit card for online shopping

Check statements regularly

Monitor the shipping process:



Get tracking numbers

Check shipping and billing addresses

You can also head to Regions.com/STOPFRAUD to learn more about keeping your money and identity safe from scammers during the holidays and year-round.