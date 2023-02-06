Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tips for Your Big Game Watch Party

The football, the fans, and of course - the food! This weekend is the Big Game! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with the best watch party tips.
Posted at 10:14 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 10:14:33-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares essentials for the BIG GAME

Tostitos believes that with good food and good company come great memories. The brand is bringing people together with its first pop-up restaurant, Tost by Tostitos, a casual dining experience that puts the official chip and dip of the NFL at the center of its recipes. Tost by Tostitos is open in Phoenix, Arizona February 9-11 leading up to the Big Game.

For fans at home, Tostitos is sharing meal inspiration with DIY recipes direct from the Tost by Tostitos menu at Tostbytostitos.com.

For more information on Tost by Tostitos, or to make a reservation, visit Tostbytostitos.com or follow Tostitos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Reservations are limited and based on availability.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com