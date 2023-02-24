Tips for Planting the Right Plants in the Right Place

A healthy, low-maintenance, environmentally friendly home landscape starts with putting the right plants in the right places. We're getting some tips on how you can do just that!

Dr. Whitney Elmore, Pasco County Extension Director and Horticulture Agent, says the plants you choose should match the soil, light, climate, and water conditions of the site while avoiding and/or removing any invasive species.

She says to aim for a diversity of plants, trees, shrubs, and groundcovers while also considering the mature height and width of the plants you select.

At the end of the day, plants in the right place will require less pruning, nutrients, water, and pesticides!

