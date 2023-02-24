Watch Now
Tips for Planting the Right Plants in the Right Place

Posted at 10:33 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 10:33:30-05

A healthy, low-maintenance, environmentally friendly home landscape starts with putting the right plants in the right places. We're getting some tips on how you can do just that!

Dr. Whitney Elmore, Pasco County Extension Director and Horticulture Agent, says the plants you choose should match the soil, light, climate, and water conditions of the site while avoiding and/or removing any invasive species.

She says to aim for a diversity of plants, trees, shrubs, and groundcovers while also considering the mature height and width of the plants you select.

At the end of the day, plants in the right place will require less pruning, nutrients, water, and pesticides!

For more information, or for more gardening tips, check out RootedInFlorida.podbean.com.

