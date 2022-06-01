Tips for Parents of Graduating Seniors

Parenting Consultant, Founder of The Parenting 411, and 2019 DC Mother of the Year, Carol Muleta shares her advice for parents of graduating seniors

Let Your Graduate Savor The Moment - As proud as you are, leave room for your graduate to own and savor his accomplishments. Ask them about their favorite moments, life lessons, etc.

Create A Timeline For The Next Move - Make a note of key dates for payments, course selections, orientation, move-in, etc. This period can be a bit disorienting for parents and teens. Bring some order to it, so you can reduce stress and enjoy the process. It’s an exciting time, too!

Shore Up The Life Skills - Your teen will be taking full responsibility for the mundane tasks of daily living. Make sure they know how to do things like laundry, building a budget and managing a bank account, maintaining their car, setting medical appointments, and most importantly, advocating for themselves with other professionals. Practice, Practice, Practice!

Be Available - In the weeks leading up to the launch, be around to just talk. Follow your teen’s lead. Seemingly random chatter might lead to crucial conversations. Talk a bit about how you want to stay in touch once your teen leaves. Midweek and weekend calls? Decide what’s reasonable for you and your teen to allow some space while staying connected. Trying to establish this in the midst of move-in and firstweek adjustments might feel annoying and intrusive for your teen.

