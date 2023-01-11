Tips for Living Well in 2023 From a Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist

We’re kicking off the New Year with renewed healthy intentions so we’ve invited Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, to share her tips for living well in 2023! As we return to our packed work week and school schedules McIntyre recommends keeping foods packed with vitamins and minerals on hand.

For a healthy snack on the go with all the nutritional benefits of fresh fruits (and none of the hassle), McIntyre recommends That’s it. Fruit Bars. They're made of just two ingredients – both 100% fruit. She shared the brand-new 12-count Strawberry and Bananas Fruit Bar Variety Packs now available exclusively at Sam’s Club nationwide. They include six Apple + Strawberry and six Apple + Banana Fruit Bars which are fruit snacks made from actual fruit – No juices, purees, concentrates, or added sugar.

For a simple addition to your daily routine, try Suja Organic plant-powered drinks to help meet nutrient needs that support immune health! Suja is passionate about chef-crafted delicious, functional beverages that are always organic and clean label. Whether you prefer cold-pressed juice, something bubbly, or just need a mini but mighty functional shot or juice with Elevated Nutrients to get you through the day, there’s a Suja drink for every lifestyle. Find Suja nationwide in major retailers or at SujaOrganic.com.

And if you’re wondering what else to focus on for a healthy start to the new year, McIntyre recommends making sleep a priority as well. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night for the most health benefits.