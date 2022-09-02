Watch Now
Tips for Growing Your Own Produce at Home

During the pandemic, a lot of people tried their hand at gardening, and now with food prices growing higher and higher, that trend is continuing! We're learning more about the Harvest Hope Community Garden in the University area.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Sep 02, 2022
We're learning more about the Harvest Hope Community Garden, in the heart of the Uptown/University Area. Volunteers come together to pull weeds, plant, mulch and care for the garden, as well as to reap its rewards.

Alex Baron and Dhalia Bumbaca from the University Area Community Development Corporation join us to share some tips for those wishing to grow produce in their gardens at home.

You can learn more at UACDC.org.

