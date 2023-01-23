Tips for Eating, Feeling & Living Better in the New Year

Lifestyle Expert Jamie O’Donnell joins us with some tips on how to kick off the new year with everything from eating and feeling better to living better.

Perfect Staple to Take On-The-Go in 2023: Drip Drop



DripDrop is a doctor-developed electrolyte powder that provides superior dehydration relief and works faster and more effectively than water alone. The sticks are a perfect on-the-go solution for everyday use to combat dehydration caused by exercise, travel, cold weather, etc. and unlike most electrolyte drink mixes, it tastes great.

Want to cut back on sugar in the New Year? Try DripDrop’s new Zero Sugar formula with the precise levels of sodium electrolytes you need, plus five key vitamins and minerals to support your overall health.

Natural Healing in 2023: Leela Quantum Tech | 10% Discount using code TAMPA10



Leela Quantum Tech is leading the way in natural health innovation, combining science and quantum energy healing into an elegant and simple-to-use collection of products for everyday use.

Leela Quantum Tech’s collection of holistic products like their Leela Quantum Water Bottle and Leela Quantum H.E.A.L. Energy Capsules that you can wear around your neck or take in your pocket are designed to encourage natural balance, boost resilience and neutralize EMF radiation by shifting energy at the quantum level for better-improved health, deeper level of meditation, natural healing and positively balancing mood and health.

Start or Refresh a Wellness Journey in 2023: Bodycraft VR400 Pro Rowing Machine & Matrix TF30 Folding Treadmill



The Matrix TF30 Folding Treadmill is a great way to start or refresh a Wellness journey with a folding design, interactive touchscreen, heavy-duty frame, extra-thick deck, and industrial-grade cushions for miles of performance.

And, for those who love to change up their fitness routine and capitalize on the latest fitness craze, the Bodycraft VR400 Pro Rowing Machine is a perfect choice featuring ultra-smooth industrial grade bearings, friction-free rollers, a contoured seat, and more it provides one of the best “out of water” rowing experiences available.

Johnson Fitness & Wellness is THE Home of Fitness with fitness equipment for everybody, budget, space, and fitness goal.

Great Pick Me Up in the New Year: TapouT

