Tips for Breathing New Life Into Your Fashion Closet

Posted at 9:38 AM, Mar 24, 2022
Stylist to the Stars—Megan Fox, Lori Harvey, and The Chainsmokers to name a few, Maeve Reilly is giving us a peek into her fashion closet with some scoop on the latest trends for Spring/Summer and how to get them for less. Plus, top 5 tips on what to keep, what to swap, and the best ways to store, and breathe new life into your favorite pieces.

Maeve has partnered with OxiClean for their “Closet Refresh: Upcycle with OxiClean 2022” campaign to provide consumers with helpful insights on how to keep your wardrobe current in a sustainable and budget-friendly way by “reviving” and “refreshing” existing clothes in your closet and breathing new life into secondhand/thrifted pieces.

