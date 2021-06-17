Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tips for Boosting your child's Self-esteem and confidence

items.[0].videoTitle
Boost Kid's Confidence with BioTrue
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 09:07:00-04

Joann Butler joins us with some simple tips for boosting your child’s self-esteem and confidence.

Learn more at https://consultancymedia.com/.
Sponsored by Bio True.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com