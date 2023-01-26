Watch Now
'TINA - The Tina Turner Musical' Coming to the Straz Center

Her voice is undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike any other. "TINA - The Tina Turner Musical" is coming to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts!
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 10:07:17-05

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other – of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism, and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

"TINA – The Tina Turner Musical" is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy® Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

"TINA - The Tina Turner Musical" is at the Straz Center from January 31 through February 5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

