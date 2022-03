Timpano in Hyde Park has gotten an upgrade!

This popular Italian spot now has a brand new look and a brunch menu. When you step into the space, you will see plenty of warm colors, brass and gold touches, vibrant plants and an extended outdoor patio, plus some Instagramable backdrops like a Vespa covered in flowers.

Teyonna Edwards with Taste and See Tampa Bay takes us inside the brunch and dinner hot spot!