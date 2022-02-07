Nestled in the heart of historic Hyde Park, Timpano embodies the warmth of an Italian kitchen during the day and the energy of a neighborhood cocktail bar at night. The menu features comfort classics with a modern twist and a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients. Like any neighborhood kitchen in the Italian countryside, Timpano offers a seat for everyone in a warm and comfortable setting. As a Tampa staple for nearly 20 years, the grand reopening of Timpano Hyde Park on November 1, 2021, was a highly anticipated event for all.

Under the culinary leadership of Executive Chef Jason Saldutti and Tavistock Restaurant’s Vice President of Food & Beverage Michael Ferraro, Timpano will debut a reimagined, authentic Italian brunch menu beginning this Saturday, February 5. A Mimosa Bottle Service with your choice of two juices as well as the ever-popular Parm to Table experience will delight brunch goers. The menu will feature both healthy and indulgent menu options including Carbonara Benedict, Molten Tiramisu French Toast and Avocado Crostini. Timpano’ skillet-roasted mussels and their popular signature cocktails will also be available during brunch. Timpano welcomes guests to enjoy Bubbles + Beats every Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m beginning this Saturday, February 5.

Brunch service returns to Timpano Hyde Park just in time for Valentine's Day Weekend. To celebrate the occasion, Timpano will also offer guests a special dinner menu available from Friday, February 11, through Monday, February 14. If you want to avoid the Valentine’s Day crowds, celebrate with a special meal at Timpano any time during the weekend.

Tiramisu French Toast Home Recipe

Ingredients:

1 loaf of brioche or challah bread, sliced 1 inch thick

1 oz clarified butter

Powdered sugar

Chocolate sauce

Shaved or chopped chocolate

Fresh mint For the custard

4 large whole eggs

12 oz milk

2 tbl powdered sugar

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1 ounce of Tia Maria liqueur

For the topping 1 cup cream cheese (Chef tip: leave out for an hour before starting) 6 oz mascarpone cheese 2 tbl chopped chocolate Zest of 1/2 orange Zest of 1/2 lemon 1 oz strong espresso

Instructions The Topping: In a large bowl or stand mixer, mix the cream cheese and mascarpone together. (Using a mixer is best, but it can be done by hand). Once the cheeses are light and fluffy, slowly fold in the chopped chocolate, orange and lemon zest and espresso and mix well. Once complete, transfer to a pastry bag or zip lock bag and close well. (Note: You can do the above step the day before, and it's still perfect the next morning.)

The Custard: In a separate bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the custard. Keep cold until ready to use. Heat a large preferably non-stick pan on medium heat and add about an ounce of the clarified butter. Gently soak the bread slices in the custard bowl making sure to saturate both sides. Transfer to the pan, cooking two or three pieces at a time until finished. Cut the corner of your pastry or zip lock bag and use it to pipe the topping mixture. Plate one piece of French toast and top with about 1 oz of topping mix. Add another slice on top and pipe about 2 ounces of the mascarpone in a nice little mound. Top with chopped chocolate, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar and fresh mint.

Enjoy! Have fun and experiment with ingredients you like for the topping or the custard. Pecans, pistachios, dulce de leche, berries or whatever is in season and delicious! Be sure to take photos and tag @timpanohydepark.