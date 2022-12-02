TikTok Trend: Kanoodle Mind Games

Did TikTok make you buy it? Chances are if you are on the social media platform, you’ve seen the viral sensation called Kanoodle.

Designed by Educational Insights, an award-winning educational toy company, Kanoodle and Brain Bolt Genius are brain teasers designed for all ages — from seven all the way to 107.

How Kanoodle works: Pick a puzzle from the book, set up a challenge, and place the remaining pieces to solve the puzzle. Level up the difficulty with Kanoodle Genius for a challenging fun time.

The hashtag #kanoodle has over 150 million mentions on TikTok and is growing every day.

Research shows that brain games like these aren’t just hours of non-stop fun, they’re great for strengthening the mind and building critical memory skills — even on the go

To find them all just in time for the holidays, head to Amazon.