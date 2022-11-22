TikTok Supporting Small Businesses This Holiday Season

TikTok and American Express have joined forces to support small businesses this holiday season. The two companies are launching a #ShopSmall Accelerator and are giving away $25,000 in ad credits to help small businesses get started on TikTok.

This comes as nearly three-quarters (72%) of small business owners are concerned about the impact of inflation on their business this year, according to the new 2022 American Express Shop Small Impact study.

At the same time, consumers are increasingly turning to TikTok to discover the hottest gifts, most delicious recipes, and the most sought-after fashion of the season – displaying the power of "TikTok Made Me Buy It." And 77% of people on the platform say that TikTok is likely to inspire a gift idea this year.

The #ShopSmall Accelerator, powered by TikTok and American Express will feature popular TikTok creators and share best practices and resources to help small businesses reach new audiences.

TikTok creators and small business owners Cassie Sorensen and Ben Forred joined us to share their tips, as well as details on how you can sign up for the #ShopSmall Accelerator.

For more information, head to TikTok.com.