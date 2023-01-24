Tiff's Treats Opens First Florida Location in Tampa, Celebrating with Free Cookies

Watch Now
If you're from Texas or have visited the state, you've probably heard of Tiff's Treats! The famous and tasty cookie chain just opened its first location in Florida, and it's right here in Tampa!
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 10:05:58-05

If you're from Texas or have visited the state, you've probably heard of Tiff's Treats! The famous and tasty cookie chain known for inventing the baked-to-order warm cookie delivery just opened its first location in Florida, and it's right here in Tampa!

It's located at 2121 N Massachusetts Ave in Tampa Heights, close to Armature Works.

Tiff's Treats is celebrating the store's grand opening with "Treat Week," an opportunity for cookie fans to redeem a free dozen cookies and free delivery every day from January 22-27.

Tiff's Treats started back in 1999. When Tiffany Taylor and Leon Chen were both 19-year-old sophomores at the University of Texas at Austin. Tiffany accidentally stood up Leon for a date and as an apology, she baked and delivered him a batch of warm cookies. This first warm moment inspired the couple to create the concept of warm cookie delivery and start Tiff’s Treats.

For more information, visit CookieDelivery.com/Tampa.

