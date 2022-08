Tickets for Kids provides low-income and at-risk kids free access to attend the arts, culture, educational and athletic venues.

Through partnerships with youth-serving organizations, we strive to make trips to museums, ballgames, science centers, zoos and more part of every childhood.

Through access, Tickets for Kids provides experiences that can spark and interest, ignite a passion and shape a future without limits.

For more information, you can log onto their website TicketsForKids.org.