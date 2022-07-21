This summer, SHARKFEST makes a splash to celebrate a decade of the toothiest and truthiest shark content with the most immersive and massive programming experience to date. The only shark event that proves truth is stranger than fiction will take viewers up close and personal with one of nature’s most feared predators as it swims across more Disney platforms than EVER BEFORE.

Viewers can sink their teeth into almost 30 hours of original programming and over 60 hours of enhanced content featuring captivating science and stunning visuals of the iconic apex predator. SHARKFEST not only shines a light on the science of sharks, giving audiences a better understanding of the ocean’s most misunderstood predator but also features their true beauty, power and mystery.

For the first time ever, the 10th annual SHARKFEST programming extravaganza can be enjoyed across Disney platforms, including Disney+, Hulu, ABC and ESPN, in addition to National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo MUNDO, offering a deep dive experience for new viewers and existing SHARKFEST fans alike.

In JAWS INVASION, featuring Nat Geo Experts Jasmin Graham (President & CEO of Minorities in Shark Sciences) and Carlee Jackson (Sea Turtle Research Associate for the New College of Florida), big and dangerous predators are invading unexpected waters, from golf courses and swimming pools to lakes and backyard keys. Through analyzing user-generated footage, shark experts get to the bottom of how and why sharks seem more willing than ever to meet us on our own turf. In a bizarre twist, people encountering sharks in unexpected places are called to urgent action.

