This Summer Hulu has Something for Everyone

This summer, Hulu has a new movie for everyone with these upcoming premieres of blockbuster films. Senior Entertainment Reporter for ESPN's Andscape , Kelley L. Carter will take you on a tour of what to watch:

Calling all Action fans, be sure to tune in for “The Princess” which premieres July 1st. When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom. The film stars Joey King (“The Act,” “The Kissing Booth”) and Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”).

Looking for a laugh? Look no further than “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” premiering on Hulu July 12th. A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope as they try to get back behind the counter.

For the necessary and urgent watch, follow the growing birth justice movement in Onyx Collective’s award-winning documentary, “Aftershock” premiering July 19th on Hulu. “Aftershock” follows the deaths of two young women due to childbirth complications, two bereaved families galvanize activists, birth-workers and physicians to reckon with one of the most pressing American crisis today: the U.S. maternal health crisis. Through the film, we witness these two families become ardent activists in the maternal health space, seeking justice through legislation, medical accountability, community, and the power of art.

Get your sci-fi fix when the new "Predator" film “Prey” comes to Hulu on August 5th. Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.