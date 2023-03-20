Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

This Inherited Condition Could Cause Early Heart Disease

One in five people worldwide has inherited high lipoprotein(a), and most don't know it. Because Lp(a) isn't screened for, the first sign of this condition often can be a heart attack or stroke. The Family Heart Foundation joins us to raise awareness about this.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 08:00:27-04

Do you know someone who appeared to be in excellent health and was “way too young” to have a heart attack or stroke?

Early heart disease might be due to elevated lipoprotein(a) or Lp (“little a”). One in 5 people worldwide has inherited high Lp(a), and most don’t know it. Because elevated Lp(a) isn’t screened for, the first sign of this condition can be a stroke or a heart attack.

Elevated levels of Lp(a) increases the risk of blood clotting and plaque buildup inside the blood vessels, which can block the flow of blood and oxygen to your heart and brain. Compared to the general population, people with elevated Lp(a) have 2-3 times the risk for a heart attack and stroke at a young age. The higher your Lp(a), the higher your risk.

Lp(a) isn’t measured in the standard cholesterol panel. Research by the Family Heart Foundation indicates that less than 1% of Americans have had their Lp(a) measured. To find out if you’re affected, ask for a simple blood test to check your Lp(a) and educate yourself about this genetic condition.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

