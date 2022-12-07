There's Still Time to Donate Through Salvation Army's Angel Tree

You can still help make sure kids have Christmas gifts under the tree this holiday season through Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

This year, the need is greater than ever. 2,800 angels need your help in Hillsborough County, almost double from last year.

Each angel represents a list of desired holiday gifts of local children and adults with special needs.

It's easy to help local families in need. Stop by an Angel Tree location (there's one in the WFTS lobby located at 4045 N Himes Ave), select your angel, shop for gifts, then return them unwrapped back to our station with the Angel Tree tag.

All gifts must be dropped off by December 15 for the WFTS location.

For more information, visit ABCActionNews.com/Angel-Tree.