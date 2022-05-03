Theatre eXceptional premieres "Into the Night", presented by Studio Grand Central

Studio Grand Central presents INTO THE NIGHT by Linda MacCluggage and Rosalind Kramer, a co-production by Theatre eXceptional and what/ she/said Theater. May 5th - 8th, 2022 Studio Grand Central 2260 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Benny was born with Down Syndrome. He lives alone with his mom and a special friend who understands his desire for a bigger life. This tender ‘coming of age’ story reminds us that the world is made much more interesting by having every sort of person in it.

For tickets visit studiograndcentral.com For more information about Theatre eXceptional visit theatreexceptional.org