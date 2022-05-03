Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Theatre eXceptional premieres "Into the Night", presented by Studio Grand Central

We talk about an incredible show premiering at Theatre Exceptional.
Posted at 2:08 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 14:08:46-04

Studio Grand Central presents INTO THE NIGHT by Linda MacCluggage and Rosalind Kramer, a co-production by Theatre eXceptional and what/ she/said Theater. May 5th - 8th, 2022 Studio Grand Central 2260 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Benny was born with Down Syndrome. He lives alone with his mom and a special friend who understands his desire for a bigger life. This tender ‘coming of age’ story reminds us that the world is made much more interesting by having every sort of person in it.

For tickets visit studiograndcentral.com For more information about Theatre eXceptional visit theatreexceptional.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com