The Wonder Years returns to ABC

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.As the youngest in the Williams family, Dean is struggling to figure out where he fits in. Between his brother’s athleticism, sister’s popularity, mother’s intelligence and dad’s overall coolness, everyone else seems to have their lane figured out.

In the pilot episode, Dean decides to pursue his calling as “The Great Uniter” and attempts to organize the first integrated baseball game between his team and his friend Brad’s team.“The Wonder Years” stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Saycon Sengbloh is an award-winning actress who delivers sensational performance with her incomparable gift for dramatic storytelling and soaring vocal prowess. Sengbloh can currentlyl be seen in the biopic “Aretha” alongside Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige and Marlon Wayans.With a storied career rooted in theater, the Broadway veteran has starred in hit Broadway and Off-Broadway productions such as Stephen Sondheim’s masterwork “Merrily We Roll Along” with Wayne Brady, “Motown the Musical,” “Holler If Ya Hear Me,” “Hair,” “The Color Purple,” “Fela!,” “Wicked” and “Aida.” Critics praised her for her riveting performance in Danai Gurira’s “Eclipsed” opposite Lupita Nyong’o. Additionally, she received a Tony® Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play, won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play and an Obie Award for Outstanding Performance.

Sengbloh continues to use her talents as an actress and singer performing at fundraising for causes and organizations that spur the West African nation’s growth, Liberia. She sits on Monrovia Football Academy’s board, the first school in Liberia to combine formal education with professional soccer development, and continues to work with many other organizations. She currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

