Original Castmates Reunite for the Highly Anticipated Sequel of 2014’s “The Wedding Pact,” “The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact. ” Starring Haylie Duff, Connor Trinneer, Quinton Aaron, Gail O’Grady, Heather McComb, Chase Masterson, and Scott Michael Campbell, “The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact,” examines what happens when happily ever after doesn’t quite turn out that way. It shows how family, no matter what the relation, has a bond so strong it can never be broken.

Their story picks up three years after Mitch and Elizabeth (Haylie Duff) got married at the end of “The Wedding Pact,” and much has changed. A month after celebrating Elizabeth’s pregnancy Mitch unexpectedly passes away. With nothing to keep her in Boston and needing a new start, Elizabeth’s sister Rachel (Heather McComb) arrives to help her pack and move back to their hometown of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Soon after Elizabeth runs into an old high school friend Joe Morris Jr. (Quinton Aaron) who runs a flower shop with his father. Noticing a help wanted sign she gets hired on the spot. One day Elizabeth is greeted by Mitch’s mother Jennifer Becker (Chase Masterson), and she informs Elizabeth that a week after Mitch’s funeral she received a letter written from her son pleading that if anything ever happened to him to not let Elizabeth raise their children alone as he did not think she would be a suitable single parent. Jennifer has hired an attorney (Gail O’Grady) and is taking Elizabeth to court seeking full custody once the baby is born.

Haylie Duff is an actress, writer, host, and fashion designer. She received her first major role in a feature film when she was cast as ‘Summer Wheatley’ in NAPOLEON DYNAMITE. Since then, she's made guest appearances on JOAN OF ARCADIA, THAT’S SO RAVEN and CHICAGO HOPE. Fans welcomed her into their homes every week when she joined the cast of the beloved 7TH Heaven. Shortly after, she joined the Broadway cast of HAIRSPRAY portraying mean girl ‘Amber Von Tussle’. She later hosted and executive produced the reality show LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL: IN SEARCH OF ELLE WOODS for MTV. After a long list of tv movies for channels like Hallmark and SciFi channel, she most recently joined Rob Schneider in the Netflix comedy series REAL ROB.

Quinton Aaron is best known for his portrayal of Michael Oher, aka Big Mike, alongside Oscar winner Sandra Bullock, in the Academy Award winning hit movie, The Blind Side (2009). Aaron has since guest-starred on many TV shows including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He was also cast as the son of Jill Scott on NBC's Mercy, where he played a convict, injured during a prison riot. In 2011, Quinton also had a recurring role on One Tree Hill. Aside from being "America’s Teddy Bear", he has spent the better part of the last decade traveling the Country and giving talks to audiences about overcoming adversity and to believe in themselves enough to follow their dreams.