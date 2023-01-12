'The Way Home,' Hallmark's New Multigenerational Family Drama, Premieres This Weekend

What if you could meet your mother when she was your age, or see your family before it was broken? "The Way Home" is a new multigenerational family drama series from the Hallmark Channel, starting Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

The show follows the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong, willful, and independent.

More than 20 years prior, life-changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven and she remains estranged from Del to this day.

Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. With Kat’s marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, she decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back. Although Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm, though the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening – and surprising – journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.

"The Way Home" premieres Sunday, January 15 at 9pm ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel. For more information, visit HallmarkChannel.com.