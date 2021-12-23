Watch
The Vault's New Year's Eve Celebrations

The Vault NYE Celebration
Posted at 9:33 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 09:33:55-05

The Vault presents their New Year’s Eve celebration, The Crystal Ball. Revelers will greet 2022 with a sense of cleansing and renewal. Partygoers will enjoy live entertainment and indulge in culinary creations by CW's Gin Joint's Digital Story Copy renown Chef, Maria Sierra. Innovative mixologists will shake up a signature welcome cocktail and guests will toast 2022 with a complimentary glass of champagne. Reservations are required. To book your Crystal Ball experience, please visit www.vaulttampa.com.

