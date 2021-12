The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl has announced that the UCF Knights and the UF Gators have accepted invitations to compete in this year’s game at Raymond James Stadium on Thurs., Dec. 23 at 7 PM. The game and its surrounding events also kick off Tampa’s famed Gasparilla parade season.

Tickets start at just $15.

Groups of 10 or more can purchase discounted ticket packages by calling 813.301.6900. Individual and group ticket information is also available at GasparillaBowl.com/tickets.