There is a lot of excitement about returning to travel so we brought back our friend, Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom joins us and takes us to Fort Lauderdale, a great place to visit if you are considering a getaway.

To learn more about any deals in Fort Lauderdale visit www.visitlauderdale.com/lauderdeals

If you want to see more great travel deals and offers, visit Thetravelmom.com or follow her on social media @TheTravelMom.