The Toy Association Shares the Hottest Toys for Halloween

The National Retail Federation predicts that consumers will spend $10.6 billion on Halloween this year, up from $10.1 billion last year.

Whether you're planning to trick-or-treat or host a frightfully fun movie night or Halloween bash at home, there are plenty of toys and games to entertain kids all spooky season long.

Funko Pop Masks: Funko is perhaps best known for its iconic stylized collectibles and now fans of the toys can become their favorite Funko Pop characters in real life. The masks feature the big bobble-head look of a Funko Pop figure and just in time for Halloween, there are four styles to choose from: Batman, Wonder Woman, & Nightmare Before Christmas's Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, & Sally.

Crayola Glow Fusion Marker Coloring Sets: Halloween is the perfect time for crafts and with Crayola's Glow Fusion Marker Coloring Sets, kids can hit the lights and color in the dark using the specially formulated glow markers. The markers and paper glow for up to four hours. Three themes are available: Mythical Creatures, Monsters & Aliens, and Deep Sea Creatures

Zombaes Forever Dolls: These fashionable zombie small dolls have their own looks and styles, humorous names, and feature a unique un-coffin-ing unboxing experience. Once unboxed, the doll's hair and legs can also be mixed and matched with others in the line to create unique looks. When you lift her hair, you’ll also uncover her glittery brain with one of four designs on it. Decorate the coffin with the themed stickers and display your zombie doll on her stand and the collector card on the front of the coffin.

Jazwares Costume Play line: Jazwares new costume line is piling on the treats this Halloween with the hottest options from Marvel, Star Wars, Squishmallows & beyond. These all-new costumes are perfect for Halloween parties and they're available in sizes and styles for the whole family.

