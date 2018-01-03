Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay unfolds the famed journey to the town of Bethlehem during an all-new Three Kings Celebration from Jan. 1-6. Celebrate throughout the park with live music, crafts, authentic Latin food, and more! This cultural celebration boasts authentic flavors found only during the holidays, live entertainment honoring the three Wise Men and Busch Gardens’ dazzling display of twinkling Yuletide lights.



Three Kings Journey Show- Follow the Three Wise Men along a journey depicting the arrival of the Three Kings to Bethlehem. A storyteller will share the tale of their voyage and the traditions of the Three Kings holiday to park guests. The journey will take place several times throughout the day and offer a truly special photo opportunity with the three Wise Men and live camels for park guests.



Three Kings Celebration Buffet- Sometimes the best part of the holidays is the food. Join us for the all-new Three Kings Celebration Buffet at Serengeti Overlook Restaurant on Jan. 1 - 6. Start the New Year with a delicious feast that includes traditional Latin delicacies, hand-crafted appetizers, savory entrees and delectable sweets. It's a mouthwatering memory to last a lifetime.



Festive Food and Drinks- Food connoisseurs can enjoy Latin-inspired dishes and drinks prepared exclusively for Busch Gardens’ Three Kings Celebration. Enjoy 5 or 10 delectable creations from our holiday menus with Sampler Lanyards. Culinary locations like Christmas Town Village will feature savory treats and Yuletide sweets the whole family can indulge in throughout the Three Kings Celebration.



Live Musical Entertainment and Activities- While new holiday flavors tempt guests’ taste buds; live music will have the family singing along to a variety of Latin holiday favorites. Listen to the story of the Three Kings journey as local celebrities host the special storytelling time. The party continues with an exclusive meet and greet with your favorite friends from Sesame Street®. Families are invited to join us in traditional arts and crafts. Color and take home your own Three Kings grass box for the camels and write your own letter for the Three Kings.



